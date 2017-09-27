Hamtramck Changes Course On Censure Of Councilman For ‘Anti-Immigrant’ Remarks

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) – Hamtramck City Council has changed its mind on censuring a councilman for his comments on immigration made in an interview earlier this month.

During that interview September 11th, Ian Perrotta blamed immigrant residents for trash piles in alleyways, and residents from Yemen and Bangladesh in particular.

Perrotta apologized at Tuesday’s council meeting for his remarks. He said they were in response to a question about a city problem that was drawing complaints.

Without explanation, the council decided not to vote on a resolution to censure, or publicly disapprove, Perrotta.

The resolution had noted, in part, that Perrotta made disparaging remarks “about recent immigrant arrivals to Hamtramck insinuating that, as a group, they lacked basic knowledge of and adherence to community norms related to sanitation and property maintenance …”

“There is an issue with trash in Hamtramck,” Perrotta told WWJ in an interview. “I think some of it comes from the fact that some of our immigrant population comes from areas where regular trash collection and sanitation is not available, or not a priority.”

Listen to the complete interview here.

Perrotta, who said the only purpose of the resolution was to “damage my name and reputation, score political points, and divide the city,” is hosting an open meeting Wednesday (from 6 to 8 p.m. at Delite Café and Deli) to discuss the issue.