I-96 At Pleasant Valley Road Closed After Truck With Crane Hits Overpass

LIVINGSTON COUNTY (WWJ) – A slowdown for Wednesday’s evening commute after a flatbed truck carrying a crane hit the overpass at Pleasant Valley Road. Officials say Pleasant Valley Road is closed over I-96 and traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.
Kari Arend from the Michigan Department of Transportation says crews are on scene working to assess structural damage and taking an alternate route is advised — along US 23 or M14.
“A truck with some kind of high equipment, a cherry-picker, some kind of equipment with a boom-raise did hit the bridge overpass on eastbound I-96 and damaged several of the beams — so we currently have our engineers on site to access that and see when it’s safe to reopen,” said Arend.
Tipsters are also reporting gawker slowdowns.
“Normally we have three lanes out there –so the three travel lanes are closed but to alleviate some of that traffic we have heard we are opening up the shoulder,” said Arend.
Officials say there is no time frame for a re-opening.