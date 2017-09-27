Reports: Justin Timberlake ‘Finalizing’ Deal To Do Super Bowl Halftime Show

(Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Will Justin Timberlake be bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl?

More than a decade since the so-called wardrobe malfunction dubbed “nipplegate” — during which Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed while she performed with Timberlake during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVIII — Timberlake has reportedly been asked to perform at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018.

An “insider” speaking with US Magazine said Wednesday that the 35-year-old singer-songwriter/producer/actor “is finalizing” his deal to do the halftime show.  It’s unclear at this time how close it is to a done deal or who else might take the stage along with him.

Timberlake, a 10-time Grammy award winner, is currently working on his fifth solo album. He’s a former member of the group NSYNC, but has shined as a solo pop star with hits including “Cry Me a River,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Sexy Back” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

