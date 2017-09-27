Numerous Local Families To Appear On ‘Family Feud’

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” said Drew Bulbuk.

After a long audition process, the moment finally arrived and Bulbuk said it was like being shellshocked. He described the experience like being in a giant wedding party. The crowd gets hyped by a comedian, they play music to get you up and dancing and then Steve comes around the corner.

Before that point he said, “there’s a lot more to it than you’d think.” First they made an audition video and were called to Cobo Center to audition again. Then about 10 weeks later they received a postcard inviting them to Atlanta, Ga. for a taping.

But that’s not the end of the audition process. There’s a final audition on the morning of the taping. “They book double the families,” said Bulbuk. If you don’t make it they just send you home. “That would be brutal,” said Bulbuk, but luckily they made it.

“Steve’s right there,” Bulbuk noted how surreal it is when they started the game.

As the family’s team leader, Drew Bulbuk got to introduce his family and when he explained his background as a commercial operations manager for a precision measuring equipment company — the audience cheered, but Steve joked, “Don’t act like you know what he’s talking about.”

Bulbuk said it was a long day, but a lot of fun. The episode taped for an hour and a half so there are lots of moments that won’t likely make the show. One moment he hopes will make the broadcast is when Steve Harvey complimented his clothes — which fans of the show will know is high praise from the well-dressed host.

“He asked who helped me and my wife said he dressed himself,” said Bulbuk who wore a grey suit, tie with a handkerchief.

Being the only family from the Metro Detroit on this particular day — the Bulbuk family loved representing Detroit among the other cities in the competition. “Detroit vs. everybody,” said Bulbuk.

Tune in to see the Bulbuk family and several other local families on “Family Fued” at 7 and 7:30 p.m. on CBS 62 over the coming months.

The Sitto family — October 2

The Listenbee family — October 10

The Bulbuk family — October 24

The Wildt family — November 8