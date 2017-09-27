Oakland County Woman Gets 30 Years In Prison For Producing Child Porn

DETROIT (WWJ) – An Oakland County woman has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Anngela Boyle, 27, of White Lake Township learned her fate Wednesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Gershwin Drain in Detroit.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel L. Lemisch, Boyle pleaded guilty in April to conspiring with her husband, co-defendant Colin Boyle, to producing pornographic images of four minor victims, ranging in age from 1 year to 9 years old.

According to a criminal complaint, the Boyles routinely sent sexually exploitative photos and videos of children to one another via phone and computer; the wife telling investigators “child pornography is the only thing that sexually excites” her husband, a convicted sex offender.

[View a copy of the complaint. **Note: Contains graphic content that may be disturbing]

“These are probably the most heart-wrenching cases that we handle,” Lemisch said. “These are innocent children who are being sexually exploited, having their innocence taken, having their physical persons being abused, all for the gratification of someone else.”

The illegal photos and videos were discovered by FBI investigators serving search warrants at homes were the couple stayed in Lake Orion and White Lake Township in November of 2015.

Colin Boyle received a sentenced of 60 years imprisonment for his role in the offenses.