Smell Of Natural Gas Reported Throughout Northwestern Wayne County

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – Consumers Energy is responding to multiple calls for a reported strong smell of natural gas throughout northwestern Wayne County.
The utility says they’ve received more than 100 calls overnight and early Wednesday morning about the smell across Plymouth, Northville Township, Livonia and Novi.
Crews are still investigating, but a spokesperson says workers may have added to much “odorant” at a regulator station. Natural gas is odorless, so Consumers Energy adds a substance that gives it the smell of rotten eggs to easily detect a possible leak.
To report a natural gas smell contact Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050 or visit consumersenergy.com.
