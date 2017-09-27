Sonic Drive-In Confirms Data Breach; ‘Unusual Activity’ On Customer Cards

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you recently bought a cherry limeade, you’ll want to take note.
Sonic Drive-In has confirmed a data security breach, which could mean millions of stolen customer credit and debit card account information, according to reports.
The Wall Street Journal says that the fast food chain’s credit card processor notified the company last week of “unusual activity” on card that had been used at Sonic locations.
Sonic released the following statement in response to the incident:
“The security of our guests’ information is very important to SONIC. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue, as we know how important this is to our guests. We immediately engaged third-party forensic experts and law enforcement when we heard from our processor. While law enforcement limits the information we can share, we will communicate additional information as we are able.”
KrebsOnSecurity reported Tuesday the hack may have resulted in up to five million stolen credit and debit card accounts being “peddled in shadowy underground cybercrime stores.”
Customers are urged check their payment card statements to look for any suspicious charges.
Sonic, which has been expanding in Michigan in recent years, how has 12 locations in the metro Detroit area.