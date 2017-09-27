Trump Says He’s Spoken With Cowboys’ Owner Jerry Jones

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid his extended attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says the two spoke Tuesday. He says: “Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!”

On Monday night, Jones — a supporter of Trump — and his players knelt, arm-in-arm, before the anthem, then rose for the playing of the song ahead of the team’s victory at the Arizona Cardinals.

Trump has spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest racial issues, including police brutality.
Responding to Trump, hundreds of players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch