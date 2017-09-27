UAW-Ford To Offer Saturday Academic Courses For Youth

DETROIT (AP) – UAW-Ford is kicking off its third annual Saturday Schoolhouse in the D education program in Detroit.
Debate, theater, robotics, swimming and academic games are among the more than two dozen academic and extra-curricular courses that will be offered Oct. 7 through May 5, 2018 at Mumford and Northwestern high schools.
The kickoff and registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mumford on Detroit’s northwest side. Registration will continue until 1 p.m.
Schoolhouse in the D is for Detroit-area youth ages 8 to 18. Courses will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and students will receive free lunch. The program concludes with an interactive commencement.
UAW-Ford is a collaboration of the United Auto Workers and Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co.
