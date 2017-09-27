Vikings DE Calls Greg Robinson “Lazy” Ahead Of Sunday Clash

By: Will Burchfield

Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is licking his chops.

He already has four sacks this season, tied for fourth in the NFL, and on Sunday he’ll get a matchup with Lions’ left tackle Greg Robinson.

“Quite honestly, [he looks] kind of lazy,” Griffen said of Robinson, via the Star Tribune. “He’s lazy. He gets beat on the inside. I think the biggest thing is he’s got to compete more, but yeah he’s pretty lazy. I feel like the rest of their offensive line, they do pretty well, but to me he’s kind of lazy.”

If Robinson needed any extra motivation heading into Sunday’s game, there it is. And Griffen didn’t back down when asked about Robinson a second time.

“It ain’t nothing personal, he looks lazy,” Griffen said.

Robinson has been the weakest link in Detroit’s offensive line through three games. That was to be expected, of course, when he was acquired in the offseason to replace the injured Taylor Decker.

Penalties have been his biggest issue, particularly in Week 2 versus the Giants. It’s been a theme of Robinson’s career since he was drafted second overall by the Rams in 2014.

Griffen, one of six Vikings captains, has only faced Robinson once. That was in 2015 in a Vikings’ win over the Rams, but Griffen didn’t record a sack in the game.

As noted by Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Griffen has a tendency to talk smack prior to playing the Lions. He guaranteed victory over Detroit ahead of a Week 2 clash in 2015, and then notched a sack in a 26-16 Minnesota win. Stafford was hit so many times by the Vikings defense he had to get X-rays on his ribs after the game.

This time, Robinson will try to shove Griffen’s words back in his face.