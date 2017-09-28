67 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized, 2 Arrested At Ambassador Bridge

WINDSOR (WWJ) – Two men have been arrested, caught trying to smuggle more than 60 pounds of suspected cocaine from Detroit into Windsor.

According to officials with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), 30.6 kilograms, or about 67.5 pounds, of the drug was seized on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge last Friday.

Police said Preet Kiran Singh Gill and Suresh Nath Sharma, both residents of Ontario, were returning to Canada in a truck when they were sent by border agents for a secondary examination. During the inspection, 25 bricks of suspected cocaine were found within the load. Both men were placed under arrest and transferred to RCMP custody.

Each is charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

“Border services officers are committed to keeping our communities safe. This seizure demonstrates the hard work and perseverance of our law enforcement officers working together to protect our border,” said Tamara Allard, District Director, Ambassador Bridge Operations, Southern Ontario Region, CBSA.

Added Inspector Kevin Keane, Windsor Detachment, RCMP: “The inter-operability of police agencies is fundamental to community safety. The RCMP is determined to reduce the total harmful effects caused by organized crime by disrupting the supplies of illicit drugs. The result of this investigation demonstrates how the RCMP and CBSA work effectively together to keep illicit drugs out of our communities.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about suspicious cross-border activity should contact the CBSA Border Watch Toll free Line at 1-888-502-9060.