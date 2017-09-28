Art Van Hosting 13 Career Fairs Across Metro Detroit Thursday

DETROIT (WWJ) – Art Van is going on a hiring blitz.

The furniture retailer has 100 sales and management positions to fill at 13 of their stores, including a brand new location in Canton.

A career fair is being held Thursday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at many of their outlets across southeast Michigan. Art Van says they could make same-day offers to certain applicants.

The 13 Art Van Furniture career fairs will be held at the following stores (and a hotel near the new Canton location):

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 1950 Haggerty Road in Canton
• 6500 14 Mile Road in Warren
• 14055 Hall Road in Shelby Township
• 22035 Eureka Road in Taylor
• 27775 Novi Road in Novi
• 8300 Wayne Road in Westland
• 425 E. Eisenhower Parkway in Ann Arbor
• G-4577 Miller Road in Flint
• 50400 Gratiot in Chesterfield Township
• 15701 Market Drive in Dearborn
• 29905 Seven Mile Road in Livonia
• 1234 32nd St. in Port Huron
• 32301 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak

Art Van Furniture says it offers its sales associates one of the highest paid commission structures in the furniture industry. In addition, team members enjoy benefits including 401(k) plans, comprehensive health insurance, profit sharing, furniture discounts, professional development and career advancement opportunities.

Job seekers can apply in person with an updated resume, or submit their resume to jobs.artvan.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch