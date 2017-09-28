Man Busted Stealing iPads, Apple Watches From Bloomfield Township Target

Filed Under: Bloomfield Township
Brandon Phillips (Photo: Bloomfield Township police)

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 24-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement, accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Apple brand devices from Target in Bloomfield Township.

brandon phillips Man Busted Stealing iPads, Apple Watches From Bloomfield Township Target

Brandon Phillips (Photo: Bloomfield Township police)

According to police, Brandon Phillips of Madison Heights was an employee of the store, at 2400 Telegraph Road, when the alleged crimes occurred between September 13 and 25.

Phillips was arrested, police say, after Target’s loss prevention personnel discovered he’d stolen approximately $3,900 worth of iPads and Apple watches.

Bond for Phillips was set at $5,000, or 10 percent cash/surety at an arraignment in 48th District Court on Tuesday. He is due back in court for a hearing on October 3.

This comes about a week after another Target employee — an 18-year-old Pontiac resident  was charged with stealing XBox Live cards from the same store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch