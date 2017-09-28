Man Busted Stealing iPads, Apple Watches From Bloomfield Township Target

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – A 24-year-old man has been charged with embezzlement, accused of stealing thousands of dollars in Apple brand devices from Target in Bloomfield Township.
According to police, Brandon Phillips of Madison Heights was an employee of the store, at 2400 Telegraph Road, when the alleged crimes occurred between September 13 and 25.
Phillips was arrested, police say, after Target’s loss prevention personnel discovered he’d stolen approximately $3,900 worth of iPads and Apple watches.
Bond for Phillips was set at $5,000, or 10 percent cash/surety at an arraignment in 48th District Court on Tuesday. He is due back in court for a hearing on October 3.
This comes about a week after another Target employee — an 18-year-old Pontiac resident — was charged with stealing XBox Live cards from the same store.