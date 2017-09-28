1 Remains Critical After 2 Toddlers Shot At Dearborn Home Daycare

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police are releasing more details in the case, one day after two children were shot by another child at an in-home daycare in Dearborn.

The victims — both three years old — remain hospitalized Thursday morning. Police talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 said one of them, who was shot in the face, is in critical condition. The other, who was shot in the shoulder, has been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

Police said the tragic incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Harding Street near Outer Drive and Rotunda. Investigators are calling the shooting “accidental,” saying the shooter was a toddler who found handgun in a bedroom. The child, who is two or three years old, picked up the weapon and it discharged, according to Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Police have not said who owns the gun, and how it was being stored. It also remains unclear if the daycare was licensed (Haddad described it as “a babysitting home for a bunch of kids”) and who was supposed to be watching the children when the shooting took place. Multiple children and at least one adult were inside the home at the time.

As an investigation continues, police are still working to determine who, if anyone, will face charges in the case. One the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

“This is a tragedy that affects the entire community and we wish the best for the victims involved,” Haddad said.

No names have been released.