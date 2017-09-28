Ex-US Attorney Pat Miles Running For Michigan Attorney General

LANSING (AP) – Pat Miles, a former U.S. attorney in western Michigan, is running for state attorney general in 2018.

Miles is announcing his candidacy Thursday in Grand Rapids, Lansing and Detroit. He’s the second Democrat to enter the race, joining Detroit-area lawyer Dana Nessel.

Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette can’t seek for the office again and is running for governor.

The 49-year-old Miles became the first black U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan when President Barack Obama appointed him in 2012. Miles resigned in January when Donald Trump took office.

The Harvard Law graduate spent 21 years at Grand Rapids law firms before becoming a federal prosecutor. He ran for Congress in 2010 but lost to Republican Justin Amash.

Democrats will choose their attorney general nominees at conventions next summer.

