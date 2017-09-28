Explosion Levels West Side Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – An overnight explosion rocked a west side Detroit neighborhood and leveled a home but luckily, the residents weren’t inside.

The explosion happened early Thursday morning at the corner of Monica Street and Chippewa Avenue, just west of Livernois Avenue between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads.

Homeowner Robert Perkins was being treated at the hospital for a stomach ailment when the explosion happened. He was despondent at the scene.

“The house is gone, man,” Perkins told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “Everything I’ve got is gone.”

Perkins’ wife Phyne, who was also at the hospital, was completely shocked to hear what happened.

“My neighbor called me and somebody said my house blew up and we just left the hospital,” she said. “I’m so thankful my husband and I weren’t in there.”

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy crews are on the scene. A gas leak is suspected, although an official cause remains under investigation.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

