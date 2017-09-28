I-96 Overpass To Be Demolished Tonight After Damage From Collision

(Credit: Jon Hewett/WWJ Newsradio 950)

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is making quick work after a flatbed truck carrying a crane hit an overpass on I-96 near Brighton Wednesday evening.

MDOT says the Pleasant Valley Road bridge was damaged so badly in the collision that the structure must be removed before eastbound I-96 can safely reopen to traffic.

The following is the schedule for the demolition of the Pleasant Valley Road bridge:

Currently all three lanes of eastbound I-96 are closed just east of US-23, and will remain closed until demolition and clean up is complete.

In addition, there will be a double lane closure between Grand River Avenue and Spencer Road on eastbound I-96 starting at 6 p.m. Thursday; and a double lane closure on westbound I-96, east of Pleasant Valley Road, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The following ramps will be closed at 6 p.m. Thursday with a detour posted: southbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, and the northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96.

All traffic is expected to reopen, including eastbound I-96, by 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29.

MDOT says Pleasant Valley Road over I-96 will remain closed for approximately six months until a new bridge can be built.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch