Police Seek To ID Man Who Peed On ‘Black Lives Matter’ On U-M Diag

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in Ann Arbor after a white man urinated on the University of Michigan Diag where “Black Lives Matter” was written in chalk.

A woman named Kate shared the Snapchat video on Twitter, noting it happened near where a graduate student had just been kneeling in protest of police brutality just moments before. “Anti- blackness,” she called it.

[SEE THE VIDEO HERE]

The incident is believed to have taken place early Wednesday morning.

The University of Michigan’s Department of Public Safety tells WWJ Newsradio 950 they are now searching for the suspect involved, although it’s unclear at this time what charge he may face. A spokesperson said they would release more information later in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to call DPSS at 734-763-1131.

[University Of Michigan Student Kneels For 20 Hours In Protest On Campus Diag]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch