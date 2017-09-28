Police Seek To ID Man Who Peed On ‘Black Lives Matter’ On U-M Diag

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in Ann Arbor after a white man urinated on the University of Michigan Diag where “Black Lives Matter” was written in chalk.
A woman named Kate shared the Snapchat video on Twitter, noting it happened near where a graduate student had just been kneeling in protest of police brutality just moments before. “Anti- blackness,” she called it.
The incident is believed to have taken place early Wednesday morning.
The University of Michigan’s Department of Public Safety tells WWJ Newsradio 950 they are now searching for the suspect involved, although it’s unclear at this time what charge he may face. A spokesperson said they would release more information later in the day.
Anyone with information is urged to call DPSS at 734-763-1131.
