Possible Child Abduction Attempt Reported In Howell

HOWELL (WWJ) – A possible abduction attempt has parents in Howell worried.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hidden Creek Subdivision near M-59 and Latson.
A parent on social media says the potential abductor, an African American woman, tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into a white minivan.
Police were apparently going door to door looking for security footage of the vehicle.
One parent said a deputy told them that children are at risk because human trafficking is becoming an issue in Livingston County.
An investigation is ongoing.