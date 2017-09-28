Possible Child Abduction Attempt Reported In Howell

HOWELL (WWJ) – A possible abduction attempt has parents in Howell worried.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hidden Creek Subdivision near M-59 and Latson.

A parent on social media says the potential abductor, an African American woman, tried to lure a 12-year-old girl into a white minivan.

Police were apparently going door to door looking for security footage of the vehicle.

One parent said a deputy told them that children are at risk because human trafficking is becoming an issue in Livingston County.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch