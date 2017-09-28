Small Town Turns To 28 Skeletons To Attract Visitors

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) – The newest residents in Marshall don’t have anything to say.

The small town in Calhoun County is displaying 28 skeletons downtown as part of its inaugural Skeleton Fest, which runs through Halloween.

There are skeletons riding a bike, drinking coffee and even playing Twister. Jane Reid of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance says the goal is to attract people who don’t mind something a little ghoulish. She says maybe they’ll stick around and explore.

Marshall Carriage Company is offering horse-drawn rides Saturday. Of course, the carriage is shaped like a hearse.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch