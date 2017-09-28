Small Town Turns To 28 Skeletons To Attract Visitors

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) – The newest residents in Marshall don’t have anything to say.
The small town in Calhoun County is displaying 28 skeletons downtown as part of its inaugural Skeleton Fest, which runs through Halloween.
There are skeletons riding a bike, drinking coffee and even playing Twister. Jane Reid of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance says the goal is to attract people who don’t mind something a little ghoulish. She says maybe they’ll stick around and explore.
Marshall Carriage Company is offering horse-drawn rides Saturday. Of course, the carriage is shaped like a hearse.
