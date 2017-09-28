CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Stars, Former Playmates React To Death Of Hugh Hefner [PHOTOS]

Filed Under: Hugh Hefner
LAS VEGAS - MAY 15: (L-R) Model Hope Dworaczyk, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his girlfriend, December 2009 Playboy Playmate of the Month Crystal Harris, arrive at a party introducing Dworaczyk as the 2010 Playboy Playmate of the Year at the Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort May 15, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:

— “Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.” — former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in a statement.

— “RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.” — television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy on Twitter.

— “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo” — reality star Kim Kardashian on Twitter.

— “I had a number of great conversations … with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!” — actor Rob Lowe on Twitter.

— “thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can’t stop crying and I can’t imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness” — actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

— “One of the nicest men I’ve ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.” — singer Nancy Sinatra on Twitter.

— “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.” — broadcaster Larry King on Twitter.

— “Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions.” — actress and former Playboy model Donna D’Errico on Twitter.

— “We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner.” — writer-producer Norman Lear on Twitter.

— “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly.” — socialite Paris Hilton on Facebook.

— “when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered” — singer Aubrey O’Day on Twitter.

