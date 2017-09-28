CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Storytelling: The Key To Optimizing Your Company Sales

Filed Under: Customer Engagement, sales, Small Business Pulse, Storytelling
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
As this recent Ad Week article explains, when utilized properly, storytelling can have a game changing effect on sales. Small business owners operating in a range of different industries have all seen meaningful increases in sales after they’ve made emotionally-resonant narratives to pitch their products to consumers. Here are a few different ways burgeoning founders can use storytelling to optimize their sales process.
 

 
Open with a good hook

Like a great pop song, a selling story needs to open with a good hook. Starting your narrative off with an intriguing opening statement will pique your customers’ curiosity. Once you’ve cultivated a sense of fascination in your audience, you can begin the process of transitioning them from being interested listeners to eager purchasers.

 
Keep it focused and concise

When it comes to using stories as a selling tool, the tale really is in the telling. As this Entrepreneur article notes, apologizing before you begin your story, rambling on once you do and revealing the ending too early are all major storytelling don’ts. These missteps will nullify the effectiveness of the story you’re trying to tell and diminish consumer confidence in your brand. As such, endeavor to make your narratives as focused and concise as possible to maximize their impact.

 
Utilize metaphors and similes

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Chaos is a ladder. Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Every rose has its thorn. Metaphors and similes are powerful storytelling devices because they make the ineffable explicable. They deal in clear visual imagery, and can be used to make complex connections quickly and efficiently. With the right metaphors, you can weave a vivid and captivating story that will bypass consumer pain points and make the sales process as smooth as silk.

 
Make it relevant

Lastly, when crafting selling stories, it’s important to always keep the focus on relevancy. Your stories need to be relevant to the product you’re trying to sell, to the consumers you’re trying to connect with and to the brand identity you’ve established. If you’re selling stories aren’t built around a core of relevancy, they’ll come off as meandering and confusing, and will only serve to alienate consumers who are already looking for easy reasons to disqualify the host of brands that are vying for their time and money every day.

 

 

 
This article was written by Mario McKellop for CBS Small Business Pulse
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch