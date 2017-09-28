Suspect Takes Crowbar To ATM After Trying To Make Transaction

DETROIT (WWJ) – Whether a transaction was ever actually planned is not known, but a now police are searching for a suspect who damaged an ATM machine in the early hours Monday.

According to video provided to WWJ – the suspect appears to initiate a transaction on the ATM machine in the 18800 block of Woodward in Detroit around 2 a.m — and shortly after — the camera shows him reaching into his pants and pulling out a crowbar and goes to work on the machine.

The suspect is a black male with a large scar on his right arm.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit police at (313) 596-1240 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch