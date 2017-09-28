Trump Says NFL Owners ‘Afraid’ Of Their Players, Adds ‘It’s Disgraceful’

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are “afraid of their players.” And he’s still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
Trump says he began criticizing the players because he has “so many friends that are owners.” He adds: “I think they are afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it’s disgraceful.”
The president spoke in an interview that aired Thursday on “Fox and Friends.” He says “most people agree” with him.
Trump has spent several days attacking players who kneel during the anthem, calling last week for NFL owners to “fire” any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the national anthem.
The president insists the NFL should require players to stand. Responding to Trump, hundreds more players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms — and it appears the demonstrations may have only just begun.
After eight Detroit Lions players kneeled and the rest of the team locked arms during the national anthem on Sunday in defiance of Trump’s recent comments — joined by Lions owner Martha Ford — Glover Quin said the protest would “probably” continue.
