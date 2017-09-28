CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Trump Says NFL Owners ‘Afraid’ Of Their Players, Adds ‘It’s Disgraceful’

Filed Under: Donald Trump
DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Members of the Detroit Lions take a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on September 24, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – President Donald Trump says National Football League team owners are “afraid of their players.” And he’s still calling for action against those who kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Trump says he began criticizing the players because he has “so many friends that are owners.” He adds: “I think they are afraid of their players, if you want to know the truth, and I think it’s disgraceful.”

The president spoke in an interview that aired Thursday on “Fox and Friends.” He says “most people agree” with him.

Trump has spent several days attacking players who kneel during the anthem, calling last week for NFL owners to “fire” any “son of a bitch” who kneels during the national anthem.

The president insists the NFL should require players to stand. Responding to Trump, hundreds more players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms — and it appears the demonstrations may have only just begun.

After eight Detroit Lions players kneeled and the rest of the team locked arms during the national anthem on Sunday in defiance of Trump’s recent comments — joined by Lions owner Martha Ford — Glover Quin said the protest would “probably” continue.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

