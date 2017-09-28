CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Vice President Pence Stumps For Trump Tax Plan In Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Vice President Mike Pence wrapped up his two-day visit to metro Detroit -with a talk before about 200 people talking tax reform.

Speaking to a crowd at American Axle in Auburn Hills, Pence had a focused message to win favor for the administration’s proposed tax cut plan.

“So, it’s about working families, it’s about simplification, it’s about making American businesses large and small more competitive. We’re also gonna cut taxes on the trillions of dollars that American companies have locked overseas – so they can invest those dollars in American workers, American jobs and American future,” said Pence.

Pence saying that the Trump plan will simplify tax codes, repeal the ‘death tax’ and reduce the number of taxable brackets from seven down to three — adding the plan will be passed before Christmas.

Democrat Bernie Sanders posted this graph on the proposed cuts while Pence was speaking in Oakland County — emphasizing the tax benefits for million and billionaires.

“We’re going to make sure that working families pay zero federal taxes on the first $24,000 in income by doubling the standard deduction for working families,” said Pence.

He also again took a swipe at Obamacare, something Republicans, so far, haven’t been able to repeal.

Critics of the tax plan say it largely benefits the very wealthy and will add to the nations’ $20 trillion tax debt. Pence did not provide any details as to where the lost tax revenue would be made up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch