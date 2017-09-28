Vice President Pence Stumps For Trump Tax Plan In Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Vice President Mike Pence wrapped up his two-day visit to metro Detroit -with a talk before about 200 people talking tax reform.

Speaking to a crowd at American Axle in Auburn Hills, Pence had a focused message to win favor for the administration’s proposed tax cut plan.

“So, it’s about working families, it’s about simplification, it’s about making American businesses large and small more competitive. We’re also gonna cut taxes on the trillions of dollars that American companies have locked overseas – so they can invest those dollars in American workers, American jobs and American future,” said Pence.

Pence saying that the Trump plan will simplify tax codes, repeal the ‘death tax’ and reduce the number of taxable brackets from seven down to three — adding the plan will be passed before Christmas.

Democrat Bernie Sanders posted this graph on the proposed cuts while Pence was speaking in Oakland County — emphasizing the tax benefits for million and billionaires.

Who benefits from Trump's plan to repeal the estate tax? Only the top 0.2% — Trump, his cabinet, and other millionaires and billionaires. pic.twitter.com/UQilM6MaRb — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 28, 2017

“We’re going to make sure that working families pay zero federal taxes on the first $24,000 in income by doubling the standard deduction for working families,” said Pence.

He also again took a swipe at Obamacare, something Republicans, so far, haven’t been able to repeal.

Critics of the tax plan say it largely benefits the very wealthy and will add to the nations’ $20 trillion tax debt. Pence did not provide any details as to where the lost tax revenue would be made up.