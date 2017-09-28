Woman Wanted In Plot To Kill Baby May Be Hiding Out In Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WWJ) – Police in Indiana believe a young woman who tried to kill a baby has fled to Michigan.
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, is accused of trying to kill her 11-week-old niece by mixing crushed pain medication in a bottle of breast milk. She was allegedly upset at having to share her mother’s home with her brother’s new family. The baby, thankfully, was unharmed, but court documents show that the unused milk contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin pills — enough to kill an adult.
Police believe Rodriguez-Miranda fled to Michigan after learning that she was under investigation in the alleged attempted poisoning.
The case came to light when her mother found texts on the cell phone she and Rodriguez-Miranda shared, according to reports. The daughter allegedly told her boyfriend that she’d tried to kill the infant girl, adding: “Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”
Police said Rodriguez-Miranda remained at large as of Thursday and is believed to be living with her boyfriend somewhere in Michigan. There is a warrant out of her arrest on a charge of attempted murder.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police.