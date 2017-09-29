13-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Kidnapper In New Baltimore

NEW BALTIMORE (WWJ) — The search continues for a man accused of attacking a teen in New Baltimore.
A 13-year-old girl says she was walking her bike on the sidewalk on St. Clair Drive near Bree Street when she was approached from behind by a man wanting to know if she needed a ride. The teen says that’s when the man grabbed her and picked her up from behind. The girl told police she was able to get away by kicking the man.
Police are advising people to be aware of their surroundings.
They also want anyone who has information about this incident to contact police