18-Year-Old Causes Head-On Crash, Other Driver Hospitalized

CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A Sterling Heights man is hospitalized with serious injuries after an 18-year-old driver crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision.
Investigators say the two-car crash took place on Clinton River Road between Romeo Plank and 17 Mile roads in Clinton Township.
The teen was also injured but was treated and released from the hospital. The 46-year-old driver of the other vehicle has a broken arm, shattered leg and collapsed lung.
Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.