A Snapshot Of The College Hoops Corruption Scandal

WITHIN THE FEDERAL INDICTMENTS

LOUISVILLE

Who’s connected: Two unnamed coaches, forward Brian Bowen.

Why: James Gatto, director of global sports marketing for basketball at Adidas, is among those accused of funneling $100,000 to the family of a high school athlete to gain his commitment to play at Louisville and to sign with Adidas once he became a professional. The player’s name was not released, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to Bowen.

The complaint also said an unnamed coach was directly involved in coordinating payments to an unidentified player expected to graduate high school in 2019. The player was described as a top high school player who was supposed to receive payments from Adidas for committing to play at Louisville.

Fallout: Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave. Jurich is on paid leave, while Pitino is on unpaid leave. The coach’s attorney, Steve Spence, says Louisville has “effectively fired” Pitino.

Next steps: Louisville is looking to hire an interim coach for the coming season The program already is on probation because of a scandal involving escorts hired for players and recruits, and in danger of losing its 2013 national title.

AUBURN

Who’s connected: Assistant coach Chuck Person.

Why: Federal prosecutors say the former NBA player accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Pittsburgh-based financial adviser Martin Blazer and tailor Rasham Michel when they reached the NBA. He is also accused of paying $18,500 to two unnamed student-athletes.

Fallout: Person has been suspended without pay. Auburn is refunding season tickets to about 30 fans. Head coach Bruce Pearl, who was fired from Tennessee for lying to NCAA officials and punished for recruiting violations, is now under scrutiny again.

Next steps: Auburn has hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program. Person is slated to appear in court in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

ARIZONA

Who’s connected: Assistant coach Emanuel Richardson.

Why: Court documents say Richardson allegedly accepted $20,000 in bribes and used money to influence at least one unidentified basketball player to commit to play for Arizona. He is also accused of taking money to persuade two players to choose certain business managers.

Fallout: Richardson has been suspended and relieved of all duties.

Next steps: The Department of Justice is investigating.

MIAMI

Who’s connected: An unidentified player or players and an unidentified assistant coach.

Why: The court complaint said Adidas and an unidentified rival company had offered money to the family of a player scheduled to graduate high school in 2018. Those involved were prepared to pay him up to $150,000 from Adidas to get him to commit to Miami, investigators said.

Fallout: Miami coach Jim Larranaga’s attorney, Stuart Grossman, says his client “is unfamiliar with this matter and had zero involvement in any allegations of any impropriety.” School president Julio Frenk says the U.S. Attorney’s Office has confirmed it is investigating a potential tie to a Miami coach and recruit. Frenk says school officials are “alarmed and disappointed” by the development.

Next steps: Athletic director Blake James issued a statement saying the school was aware of the indictments in the case, and would cooperate with any review of the matter.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Who’s connected: Assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Why: He allegedly took he took bribes to influence star athletes to go to certain agents. According to FBI papers, he expected $2,000 a month for his services. He said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are “one and done,” meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

Fallout: Evans has been fired. New coach Mike Boynton goes into his first season without his top assistant.

Next steps: Evans is to appear in court in New York’s Southern District on Oct. 10.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Who’s connected: Evans, before he coached at Oklahoma State.

Why: Evans is accused of promising to introduce a South Carolina player to Blazer.

Fallout: Executive Associate Athletic Director Charles Bloom says the school has not been told by the Justice Department that they are part of the investigation.

Next steps: None.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Who’s connected: Assistant coach Tony Bland, two unidentified players.

Why: Bland is accused of accepting $13,000 to help steer two players to certain business reps.

Fallout: Bland has been placed on administrative leave. He appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

Next steps: USC said it appointed former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh to conduct an internal investigation.

BEYOND THE INDICTMENTS

ALABAMA

Who’s connected: Basketball administrator Kobie Baker.

Why: Athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement that there was an internal review of the basketball program resulting from the arrests in the federal bribery probe.

Fallout: Baker resigned. An athletic department spokeswoman declined to elaborate on the reason for Baker’s resignation. Byrne said the review did not identify any NCAA or SEC rules violations, nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member.

Next steps: Byrne said the school will continue to be proactive in its compliance efforts.

