A’s Maxwell Takes To Knee In Bullpen During Anthem In Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bruce Maxwell took to a knee in the Oakland bullpen during the national anthem before the Athletics’ game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

The catcher was warming up starter Sean Manaea, out of view from many fans and cameras. One fan near the Oakland dugout said “boo” in a normal voice, and a small number of fans booed when Maxwell batted in the second inning.

Maxwell has been the only major league baseball player to take to a knee, mirroring protests by NFL players against racial injustice. This was Maxwell’s first road game since he began his protest last weekend.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game he expected the protest to continue because of Maxwell was committed to it.
