Car Slams Into Pole Along Mound Road Snarling Traffic

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – It’s a slow-go for drivers along Mound Road in Sterling Heights Friday morning.

Police say a northbound traveling vehicle careened off the road just after 14 Mile and struck a utility pole, knocking out power to traffic lights in the area.

As a result of the collision, police were forced to close Mound Road between 14 Mile and 15 Mile roads.

Vehicle hit light pole causing closure of NB Mound from 14 to 15 mile in Sterling Heights. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/7GuAGfCMNv — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) September 29, 2017

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Charlie Langton said traffic on Mound Road is backed up for at least a mile. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

DTE Energy has crews on the scene working to restore power.

It’s not known if the driver was injured in the crash.

Police say it’s unclear how long the road will remain closed.

