Caught On Camera! Surveillance Video Captures Westland Packages Thief

WESTLAND (WWJ) — A thief thought no one was watching him, but little did he know a surveillance camera caught his every move.
Westland Police says the crime took place Sept. 15 in the 34000 block of Avondale near South Schuman Avenue. Investigators say the video shows the suspect walk up to the porch, take the packages, and run away.
The suspect is described as a black male, who is 18 years old, and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and Michigan State basketball shorts.
If you have information on this crime contact Westland Police at Department at 734-722-9600.