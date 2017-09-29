Detroit Police, Rape

Detroit Police Search For Man Who Raped Girlfriend’s 15-Year-Old Daughter

Filed Under: detroit police, rape
(Credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are on the lookout for a suspect on the run, who is believed to be connected with the rape of a teen girl.

Kevin Price (Photo: Detroit Police)

The girl’s mother came home early this morning to the house on Marlowe Street, finding her 35-year-old boyfriend — Kevin Price — and 15-year-old daughter in bed together. An argument started when Price woke up and the woman ran into another room to grab a knife. She stabbed Price several times and the commotion caused the family dog to attack Price as well, further injuring him.

Price was able to get out of the house and fled the area on foot.

When police interviewed the teen she suggested the sexual abuse had been going on for months.

Area hospitals have been alerted to the situation if Price attempts to seek treatment.

