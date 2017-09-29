Troy, Police, Drugs

Drugged Dad Passes Out While Driving With 4-Year-Old Child In Car

Filed Under: drugs, police, Troy

TROY (WWJ) — A Troy father and his daughter are lucky to be alive after the father passed out as he was about to pull away from the child’s daycare facility.

Police say the man had just picked up his 4-year-old daughter from the daycare located on Rochester Road in Troy. A witness was able to put the van in park and wake the father up.

Investigators say the man performed several sobriety evaluations poorly, but passed a preliminary breath test with a blood alcohol level of 0.0.

Police said the father was charged with child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

The father’s identity has not been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch