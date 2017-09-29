Drugged Dad Passes Out While Driving With 4-Year-Old Child In Car

TROY (WWJ) — A Troy father and his daughter are lucky to be alive after the father passed out as he was about to pull away from the child’s daycare facility.
Police say the man had just picked up his 4-year-old daughter from the daycare located on Rochester Road in Troy. A witness was able to put the van in park and wake the father up.
Investigators say the man performed several sobriety evaluations poorly, but passed a preliminary breath test with a blood alcohol level of 0.0.
Police said the father was charged with child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
The father’s identity has not been released at this time.