$1,600 Exotic Bird Swiped From Shop Found Safe, Suspect Still At Large

WYOMING, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A pet shop in western Michigan says an exotic bird that was swiped while an employee was helping a customer has been found.

The female suspect left Casa La Parrot in Wyoming, near Grand Rapids, around midday Wednesday with the $1,600 white bellied caique named Max hidden in her hands. Manager Jessica Oegma says the woman took the bird — a type of parrot — out of his cage and played with him before leaving the store.

The theft was captured on surveillance video. In a Facebook post Friday, the pet shop credited media and the public for the bird’s safe return.

“We received a tip and police went to the location and we’ve covered Max,” the shop posted. “He is safe. Thank you everyone for your continued support and help!!!! We would NOT have been able to find him without everyone sharing the pictures across Facebook!”

Facebook was flooded with comments from fans of Max delighted by the news.

Kathy Westeen Sale wrote: “AWESOME!!!! I pray that Max is in good condition. My girls saw this on the news, and they cried. They said he was birdnapped. I am so happy he was found. Welcome home Max!!!”

Michele Hommerson Flipping commented: Great! Poor max must be exhausted along with all of you. People sicken me no thoughts for this creature only greed on their minds. I hope this moves forward to a jail cell…”

WOOD-TV reports the bird had already been sold to someone else and was being kept at the store while the buyer made installment payments.

The search for the suspect is ongoing. “When found it she will be prosecuted,” the shop said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Casa La Parrot at 616-247-3663 or Wyoming police at 616-530-3700.

