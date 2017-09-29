Family Of Toddler Shot At Dearborn Home Day Care Ask For Help

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The family of one of two toddlers shot at a Dearborn babysitter’s house is speaking out about the incident.

Cheryl May says her 3-year-old grandson, Damien, was shot in the shoulder by another child at an in-home day care on Harding Street near Outer Drive and Rotunda. The child found the handgun in a bedroom, according to police. Another 3-year-old boy was shot in the face.

Damien is still in the hospital recovering from his gunshot wound, recently upgraded to serious condition. May says his parents haven’t left his side since the shooting. Both have taken off work to be with their little boy, so May decided to set up a GoFundMe account to help with their bills.

“The medical bills will be astronomical. Let’s help Damien and his parents get thru (sic) this,” she said. “Donations will be used for hospital bills, loss of income during shooting recovery for his parents and other family expenses incurred.”

The other child also remains hospitalized, still in critical condition.

Police have not said who owns the gun, and how it was being stored. It also remains unclear who was supposed to be watching the children when the shooting took place. Multiple children and at least one adult were inside the home at the time.

The day care was not licensed by the state. Prosecutor Kym Worthy is reportedly looking at child abuse charges against the operators, Tim and Samantha Eubanks.

Criminal charges have not been filed.