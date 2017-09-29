New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Touchdown celebration, NFL

Giants’ Beckham Fined $12,154 For Dog-Like TD Celebration

Filed Under: New York Giants, nfl, Odell Beckham Jr., touchdown celebration
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates with Sterling Shepard #87 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration last Sunday.

Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration, and met a few days later with co-owner John Mara, who was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior.

Also in that game, Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount was fined $9,115 for taunting. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams and Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes were docked the same amount for taunting.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler.

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman was fined $12,154 for unnecessary roughness, while Denver’s Will Parks was docked $9,115, also for unnecessary roughness.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch