Republican Rep Suggests Trump ‘Evolve’, Admit Mistakes, Read Health Care Bill

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WWJ) – A Republican Congressman from Michigan has a few things to say about President Donald Trump on his way out the door.

Rep. Dave Trott — who represents Michigan’s 11th District — announced early this month that he would not seek re-election in 2018, saying he plans to return to work in the private sector.

Speaking to WWJ Newsradio 950’s Charlie Langton Monday, Trott was asked, as a member of the GOP, if he’s ever bothered by some of the president’s more controversial behavior.

“Well, you can largely ignore a lot of that,” Trott said. “But, you know, he’s still the leader of our party, so it’s kind of hard to get things do when the leader’s not acting in a constant way that gives people a reason to rally behind him.”

“I don’t understand some of the tweeting and some of the things he says and does,” Trott added. “And I think it’s partly he’s never been on politics before; so maybe that’s part of it, but he still needs to evolve into the job and we’re waiting for that to happen.”

Trott said he doesn’t believe anyone can control Trump, including the president’s own family; but he offered some advice: “Only make positive tweets. If you going to tweet, just say nice things about people.”

Going forward, Trott said he hopes Trump will learn to admit to his mistakes so that he can learn from them. “I don’t know that, if you asked President Trump have you made any mistakes so far, he’d acknowledge any,” Trott added.

But is a lack of GOP support for the president keeping important legislation — for example, health care reform — from coming together?

Maybe, Tott said.

“What happened last night at 3 a.m. in the Senate wouldn’t have happened if Ronald Reagan was the president. He would’ve been a leader and led us though this issue…and President Trump didn’t do that,” Trott said.

“And one thing that bothers me — maybe it’s not the biggest issue in the world — but there seems to be a lack of intellectual curiosity, such that I think that if you asked him what was in that Senate health care bill I’m not sure he’d be able to tell you.”