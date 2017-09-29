SWAT Team Responds As Armed Man Threatens To Blow Up Walled Lake Condos

WALLED LAKE (WWJ) – An Oakland County man is now in custody after police say he threatened to blow up a condominium complex.

Authorities smelled gas when they arrived on a call Friday to the Chancellor Park Townhomes on Meadow Ridge Drive, just west of M-5 and Pontiac Trail in Walled Lake, according to Police Chief Paul Shakinas.

Shakinas said it was discovered that the suspect had opened up some gas lines at his condo unit.

“At that point we were confronted by the resident of the home with a long gun,” the chief told WWJ’s Jon Hewett and other reporters. “At that point we pulled back, secured the perimeter, made sure to evacuate the building, turned the electricity off and called the Oakland County SWAT Team.”

Shakinas said the man barricaded himself inside of his home, but a negotiator was able to talk him out by around 1:30 p.m. “At this point he is in custody and is going to be sent to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation,” he said.

Shakinas clarified that while the suspect was armed with a long gun, he did not point it at police. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Nearby St. Matthew Lutheran School was placed on lockdown and Guest Elementary School was under a “shelter-in-place” order, but operations at the schools have since returned to normal.

The suspect’s name was not released.