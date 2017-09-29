Perfect Pair: Wade Says He, LeBron ‘Peanut Butter And Jelly’

Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwyane Wade, LeBron James

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Dwyane Wade says every time he and LeBron James look at each other they just laugh.

Once teammates in Miami, the All-Stars have been reunited in Cleveland, where they will chase another NBA championship together with the Cavaliers. Wade said the plan was never for them to be on the same team again after they parted ways after the 2014 season, but it “just happened.”

Wade says their on-court chemistry is unlike any other.

“It’s like peanut butter and jelly, man, we just go together,” he said.

Wade signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract on Wednesday with the Cavs. The 35-year-old Wade, who lost $8 million in taking a buyout from the rebuilding Chicago Bulls, said James began recruiting him to Cleveland earlier this week.

Wade said James influenced his decision to sign with Cleveland, but the biggest thing was a chance to play again in the Finals.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

