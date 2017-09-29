Remains Found In River Identified As Man Missing Since 2005

(credit: istock)

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Remains found earlier this year in the Grand River near Lansing have been identified as belonging to 28-year-old Leon Lockwood who was reported missing in 2005.

Authorities say Friday that DNA testing was used to make the identification.

Lockwood’s remains have been found on other occasions in or near mid-Michigan waterways. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A human bone was found in August in Aurelius Township. In 2006, Lockwood’s skull and jawbone were found on a bank of the Grand River. Other body parts were found in June 2005 in the Red Cedar River near Webberville.

The Lansing State Journal reports that court records indicate authorities believe Lockwood was involved in a marijuana growing operation and that a forensic analysis of his skull found a bullet hole.

