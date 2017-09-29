Roseville Police Search For Missing Girl Who Hasn’t Been Seen Since Thursday

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — The Roseville Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since yesterday when she reportedly left to go to a local library.

Sabrina Fouchey of Roseville was last seen on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. Police say she was dropped off at the family residence and told a sibling that she was going to the library. She was officially reported missing around 12 p.m. on Friday by her mother.

She is white, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on the right side of her forehead and a scar on top of one of her hands. She was last seen wearing black Nike shoes and had a gray backpack.

The family’s residence is located in the 17000 block of Biehl, which is south of 12 Mile Road and west of Utica.

Authorities say family and friends are worried about her welfare, and that she has never been gone overnight before.

The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Fouchey. Anyone with information is asked to call the station 586-447-4484 or dispatch at 586-777-6700.