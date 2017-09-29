Saints QB Brees Says Team Will Kneel, Then Stand For Anthem

Filed Under: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 17, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel and then stand for the national anthem before their game against Miami in London.

Brees says in a tweet on Friday, “As a way to show respect to all, our #Saints team will kneel in solidarity prior to the national anthem & stand together during the anthem.”

That’s also how the Dallas Cowboys dealt with their anthem protest on Monday night in a game against the New York Giants.

Ten Saints players sat on the bench during the anthem last Sunday on a day of unprecedented protests among NFL players and some owners in response to comments by President Donald Trump that players should be fired if anyone “disrespects our flag.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

