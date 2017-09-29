TechTown To Host Event Discussing Detroit’s Civic Influencers

DETROIT (WWJ) — TechTown Detroit will be the home of a discussion for Detroit’s civic influencers next week, and registration is still open.
The event — titled Broadband Networks: Providing Access for Economic Development and Opportunity — runs from 9 a.m. till 12 p.m. on Oct. 3. It will include a breakfast, multiple speakers, a panel discussion and networking with coffee to wrap up the day. It takes place at TechTown, located on Burroughs Street in Detroit.
One of those speakers is WWJ Newsradio 950’s very own Vickie Thomas, who will be serving as the event moderator. Raamel Mitchell, director of U.S. Citizenship & Public Affairs for Central Region of Microsoft, will be the event’s host and Mark Denson of Detroit Economic Growth Corporation will kick off the event with the welcoming remarks.
The event is presented by Microsoft and the Brookings Institution.
Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.