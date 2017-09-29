Tom Izzo Says He’s ‘Dissapointed’ About College Basketball Scandal

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he’s disappointed and sad about the scandal that has shaken up college basketball.
Izzo, a Hall of Famer, says it’s a “black eye” to have the sport involved in a federal investigation.
“I’m not sure that I would ever hope something that negative has to be done to clean it up,” Izzo says.
Izzo says the National Association of Basketball Coaches, where he is on the board of directors, met before the investigation became public.
He says he doesn’t think anyone knew or saw this coming.
“I’m sure we’ll have conference calls. I don’t think anybody has their arms around it yet or the depth of it or what actually is going on,” Izzo said. “It’s hard to do anything or accuse anybody of anything until you really know is going on.”
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)