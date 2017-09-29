CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tom Izzo Says He’s ‘Dissapointed’ About College Basketball Scandal

Filed Under: Michigan State, Tom Izzo
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he’s disappointed and sad about the scandal that has shaken up college basketball.

Izzo, a Hall of Famer, says it’s a “black eye” to have the sport involved in a federal investigation.

“I’m not sure that I would ever hope something that negative has to be done to clean it up,” Izzo says.

Izzo says the National Association of Basketball Coaches, where he is on the board of directors, met before the investigation became public.

He says he doesn’t think anyone knew or saw this coming.

“I’m sure we’ll have conference calls. I don’t think anybody has their arms around it yet or the depth of it or what actually is going on,” Izzo said. “It’s hard to do anything or accuse anybody of anything until you really know is going on.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

