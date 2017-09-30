2 Grosse Pointe Area Restaurants Close Amid Hepatitis A Investigation; Diners Warned

GROSSE POINTE WOODS (WWJ) – The Wayne County Health Department is investigating multiple cases of Hepatitis A related to restaurants in the Grosse Pointes.

Two restaurants have voluntarily closed and are working with the department during the investigation:

• Uncle Paul’s Pizza 21215 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods MI 48236

• Cabbage Patch Café & Catering 15110 Kercheval Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park MI 48230

Officials are advising anyone who consumed food from these establishments between August 1 and September 29, 2017 to watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A, which can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay colored stool, fever and chills, along with yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine preventable disease. The vaccine is generally recommended for children as a two dose series, but there is also a vaccine for adults. If given within 14 days of exposure, Hepatitis A vaccine or immunoglobulin can prevent illness.

Contact your physician immediately if you have symptoms. Also, if you think you have been exposed, talk to your health care provider about vaccination.

The health department is seeing an increase in Hepatitis A cases, as part of the ongoing outbreak in Southeast Michigan. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food or water, or close personal contact with an infected person.

The best way to prevent the spread of Hepatitis A is:

• Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper

• Thoroughly washing your hands with soap and water during food preparation and before eating food

• Avoiding undercooked or raw shellfish

• Not preparing food for others if you are ill

• Getting your Hepatitis A vaccine

State officials urge all residents to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A, which is available at many clinics and pharmacies.

For more information on Hepatitis A, go to cdc.gov/hepatitis.