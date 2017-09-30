‘Empty The Shelters’ Day Is October 14 Across Michigan With Free Pet Adoptions

DETROIT (WWJ) – Looking to add a bit of warmth and wag to your home this fall? You can help ‘Empty the Shelters’ on Saturday, Oct. 14 and give a dog or cat a forever home.
The Grand Rapids-based non-profit, BISSELL Pet Foundation, will pay all adoption fees (which are usually $150 to $200) at more than 75 shelters and rescue organizations during the one-day adoption event.
Some shelters require pre-approved applications — visit bissellpetfoundation.org/ets to view each shelter’s adoption requirements and to begin your applications ahead of time.
At a spring edition of the event earlier this year, more than 1,500 pets were adopted to their forever homes.
Find more information about the event HERE.