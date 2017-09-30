Michigan Announces Suspension Of Sophomore DB

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.
The school announced the suspension in a one-sentence statement Saturday that did not say why Johnson was suspended.
Johnson played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass on the season. He then switched positions to cornerback.
Michigan has this weekend off before hosting rival Michigan State next Saturday night.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.