Michigan Announces Suspension Of Sophomore DB

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Nate Johnson has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.

The school announced the suspension in a one-sentence statement Saturday that did not say why Johnson was suspended.

Johnson played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass on the season. He then switched positions to cornerback.

Michigan has this weekend off before hosting rival Michigan State next Saturday night.

