Plans Move Forward To Redevelop Former Industrial Site In Trenton

Photograph showing the McLouth Steel Company's Trenton Complex in the early 1990's. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Transkohr)

TRENTON (WWJ/AP) – Plans call for a shuttered industrial property along the Detroit River to become an automotive manufacturing and logistics facility as part of a $4 million property deal.

The Wayne County Commission approved a proposal Thursday involving businessman Matty Moroun’s Crown Enterprises Inc. real estate business.

Crown Enterprises plans to demolish structures on the blighted former McLouth Steel site along West Jefferson, between King and Sibley roads in Trenton, and possibly build a new facility on the land.

The property will be transferred to the Wayne County Land Bank and the $4 million will be split among the entities that are owed taxes, including Wayne County and the city of Trenton.

Crown Enterprises plans to invest at least $20 million in redeveloping the site.

The demolition must take place within two years.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

