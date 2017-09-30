Police Investigate Alleged Carjacking Near Old Tigers Stadium Site

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked near the old Tigers Stadium site in Detroit today.
The 51-year-old man told police his car was rear-ended by a gold-colored Ford Taurus while he was driving on Trumbull near the Fisher Freeway just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. When he got out to check on his car — the driver of the Ford hopped into his Chevy Malibu and took off.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his 20’s and was last seen wearing a two-toned jacket and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.