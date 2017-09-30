Detroit Police, Tigers Stadium site, Carjacking, Detroit

Police Investigate Alleged Carjacking Near Old Tigers Stadium Site

Filed Under: carjacking, detroit, detroit police, Tigers Stadium site

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked near the old Tigers Stadium site in Detroit today.

The 51-year-old man told police his car was rear-ended by a gold-colored Ford Taurus while he was driving on Trumbull near the Fisher Freeway just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. When he got out to check on his car — the driver of the Ford hopped into his Chevy Malibu and took off.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his 20’s and was last seen wearing a two-toned jacket and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch